Kate Middleton and Prince William will appear with British TV cooking star Mary Berry for a Christmas holiday special that will air on BBC. The special will show Berry preparing some of her favourite festive recipes while Kate and William are in the kitchen.

It will be the culmination of A Berry Royal Christmas airing on BBC One on Dec. 16. In the special, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take Berry around to some of their key charities. In the show, William praises the giving spirit exemplified by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

"Growing up, both of my parents were hugely charitable. My father set up the Prince's Trust. He's involved in so many different organizations. My mother has done her work with homelessness and, as you said, AIDS and other charities, and I think I've grown up in a household which has been very much a case of 'well, we're very lucky — you must give back'," William tells Berry.

"And you know, my grandmother becoming Queen at a very young age, in the days when it was a man's world, it was very difficult for her to ... make a difference," William says of his grandmother. "And she's done it. In her own very unique, distinct way, and you know, my grandmother and my grandfather together are the epitome of public service."

"And I personally get a lot out of helping people," he continues. "I find that you hear and you understand and you learn so much more by giving a bit of your time, a bit of your day, to just be around."

A Berry Royal Christmas airs Dec. 16 (8:30 p.m. local time) on BBC One.