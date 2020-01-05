Kate Middleton is not pregnant with twins despite new rumours spread by Radar Online. According to the report, the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby boy and a baby girl.

An unnamed source also claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unhappy about the pregnancy news. The report said that Queen Elizabeth II couldn't be more excited to welcome two new members to the royal family. However, the royal family has made no announcement about the pregnancy news. There have been several instances in the past when pregnancy rumours about he duchess have been debunked.

Last month, New Idea claimed that Middleton is expecting twin girls. A source told the publication that Middleton and William weren't trying for another baby since they realized that having three children could be too much. But, the duchess got pregnant.

"But the fertility gods obviously had other ideas! Now they're praying Kate won't be stricken with debilitating morning sickness that plagued her other pregnancies and even landed her in hospital," the source said. However, this was not true.

Life & Style previously claimed that Middleton was pregnant with twins while Prince Louis was still in her womb.

However, all of these claims about Middleton's pregnancy are false and Prince Harry and Markle are jealous of the Duchess of Cambridge.