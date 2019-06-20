Kate Middleton just convinced royal watchers that she could be pregnant with baby no. 4.

During this week's Royal Ascot, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed seemingly cradling a possible baby bump several times. In one of the snaps, the mom of three is standing beside Prince William while talking to a couple. Middleton places her left hand on her abdomen.

In another photo, Middleton carefully places her left hand on her tummy area while talking to Zara Tindall. While the two female royals were laughing, Middleton once again put her hand on her stomach.

Royal fans were quick to assume that the Duchess of Cambridge was giving away subtle signs that she is expecting her fourth child with the future King. But a motherhood expert previously said that there's an even bigger sign that suggests Prince Louis will be Middleton and Prince William's last child.

While speaking with Express, motherhood expert and founder of Bloom baby classes, Victoria Jennings, said that Middleton seems to be cooing over Prince Louis much more than she did for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"As a mom of three, I completely understand how it looks as if Prince Louis is Kate Middleton's favourite child. As a parent, things go by in a flash and so you want to nurture the youngest child for as long as possible; this was certainly the case with me and my youngest daughter... You just want to baby the third child for as long as possible, especially if you're thinking they will be your last," she said.

Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23, 2018. This means that it's only been a year since she welcomed her youngest son. Middleton and Prince William's older siblings were born two years apart so it is possible for Middleton to actually give birth to a fourth child around the same time that Prince Louis turns 2 years old next year.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.