After what seemed like a complete family to the world, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge might want to add another member to their family. The royal couple has three children, Prince George who is 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis is 18-month-old. It looks like these siblings might have another member to play with now. A royal insider has said that the Duchess of Cambridge "would love to have one more child" with Prince William. It must be delightful for Prince William and Duchess Kate to watch their three kids grow so wonderfully.

The children love playing and are even creative, according to sources. They have varied interests and involve themselves in many creative activities. For instance, painting is one thing the royal descendants involve themselves in. The insider who spoke to Us Weekly said, "They love playing together and being creative. Painting, baking and building things are all activities they enjoy, and now that Louis' a bit older, he gets involved too." According to sources, the children get along with each other most of the time but they sometimes have their share of quarrels over petty issues. These quarrels are mostly related to toys or the tv shows they want to watch.

When it comes to each of their personalities sources confirm that Princess Charlotte is the most confident who enjoys the attention and Prince George is the introvert. The source adds, "George is always looking out for his younger brother and sister and is already showing traits of making an excellent leader." However, the smallest of them all, Prince Louis, is a mama's boy. The royal couple has always made sure to spend time with their kids and they do not enjoy being away from their little ones. Both, William and Kate miss their three kids when they are away from them. Nevertheless, now that they are back to London from their Pakistan tour, they have plans to spend good quality time with their kids.