Royal fans and followers across the globe are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton about their baby number four. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been hinting about their next baby through various gestures and behaviors.

When the Duchess opened up about her first pregnancy, during her appearance Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, it also increased the hopes of her fans about the coming of a new royal child. She described the birth of Prince George as an "amazing, amazing" one.

"How can the human body do that? It is utterly extraordinary, actually. And he was very sweet. And also sort of relieved that he was a happy, healthy child", Kate said.

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Share News About Baby No. 4 any time soon?

Some of the Royal experts believe that it is the right time for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to announce the next pregnancy. According to them, it will help the royal couple to remain in the spotlight and capture all the attention of their fans.

An official announcement about the fourth pregnancy will help Kate and William to establish further, according to body language expert Judi James. She also claimed the pregnancy news might help the nation to move forward as it will act as a tonic for all.

"After the grim year, the royal firm has had a new royal baby might be just the tonic they and the nation need. Prince William and Kate have worked hard to fill the gap left by the Sussex's and a new baby would establish a sense of continuity and move forward," James told Daily Express.

The body language expert then claimed that Prince William is known to be a royal traditionalist. So, it is safe to assume that he will follow the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II and become the first royal to have four children after the Queen.

James even spoke about how Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis could signal about the arrival of their next siblings. She asked the royal fans to keep an eye on the little ones when they are with their mother. They may focus on her baby bump in excitement, and it is the best way to find out about Kate's fourth pregnancy, she added.