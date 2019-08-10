Public appearances by the Royals always seem to be fraught with some sort of drama it seems. Reportedly, Kate Middleton was prevented from taking part in a charity boat race – and the race's organiser called it "a nightmare" when the Palace got involved, according to a royal author.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly returned from their Caribbean family holiday with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in time for the King's Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight. The royal pair were even seen to race against each other in the charity regatta.

However, things were not always so free for Kate Middleton. In the early days of her relationship with Prince William, even before she officially became a member of the Royal Family, Kate had to deal with the influence and directions of the Royal Palace. Reportedly, Kate was prevented from taking part in another charity boat race when she had to follow Palace orders.

Biographer Andrew Morton, in his 2011 book "William and Catherine", writes how Kate had to "give up" her independence when she got back together with the prince.

He writes: "She pulled out of the dragon-boat race in August with just a week to go."

Race organiser Emma Sayle apparently told the author that she pleaded with Kate in an emotional phone call: "Remember, this is not just for charity, it is for yourself.....Please don't drop out.....For the first time in your life you are actually doing something for yourself."

However, Mr. Morton adds, the plea was "in vain".

This anecdote sounds like something right out of a forbidden love romance movie. But it is no secret that Prince William and Kate Middleton had to go through quite a few ups and downs in the early days of their relationship. You can check out the video here: