Kate Middleton is the Duchess of Cambridge and she has made it quite clear that no one can question her status as a Royal. But she was not always the self-assured Duchess, she is today. It is known that in the beginning of their relationship, Kate Middleton and Prince William broke up in 2007.

Prince William was having doubts about the relationship. And the couple broke up after pictures surfaced of the Prince dancing in a night club with other girls. The split was big news in the press. And according to a 2007 article in the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton tried hard to salvage her relationship.

Friends of the Prince claimed that Kate tried everything she could to make him stay, but he was not ready to be tied down. She even flip-flopped between playing the waiting game and playing hard to get. Perhaps this lack of a clear signal was what drove Prince William away in the first place. Kate Middleton and Prince William have come a long way since then. Kate has grown into her role as the Duchess of Cambridge and she holds her own, she doesn't really need Prince William to hold her hand anymore.

And we have to say that if it ever came down to a choice between Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Queen just might choose Kate over her grandson. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for about a decade and they have three children together. The couple Cambridge can be used as an example of a model Royal couple. Maybe Meghan could take some advice from Kate on how to make her relationship with Prince Harry last.