Rumours about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's feud continue to emerge despite being debunked earlier. A new report now claims that the Duchess of Cambridge has become increasingly frustrated with the Duchess of Sussex due to her behavior. behavior.

In an interview with New Idea, television personality Lizzie Cundy said that Middleton couldn't believe how Markle has been behaving even more after announcing stepping back from royal duties. While mentioning about the issues, Cundy said that even Prince William's wife has had some bad press in the past, but she has handled the situation.

"Kate does it the right way. Meghan should have taken a left out of Kate's book," she said.

Cundy, who met Markle alongside Victoria Beckham, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to follow in the footsteps of the Beckhams and become global superstars.

Rumours also claim that Middleton is blaming Markle for straining her relationship with Prince Harry, who has allegedly alienated himself since getting married to Markle.

However, these claims are not true.

Meanwhile, Cundy also said that the 93-year-old monarch is worried about what Markle could do now that she is no longer an official member of the royal family. Last week, rumors surfaced that host Ellen DeGeneres will be interviewing Markle about her life as a royal.

A source told Daily Mail that discussions are already ongoing between Markle and DeGeneres. However, some royal experts believe that there won't be a tell-all interview of Prince Harry's wife.