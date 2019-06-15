Kate Middleton has reigned as the Duchess of Cambridge for a while now. Though it has not been smooth sailing the whole while, she has managed to weather any crisis that came her way.

The early days of Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationships had its ups and downs as well, and through it all Kate Middleton persevered because she had a "secret weapon", according to a Royal biographer.

Kate Middleton and Prince William suffered some brief break-ups when they were dating – but the Duchess proved to have one "secret weapon", according to a royal biographer. Biographer Andrew Morton, in his 2011 book "William and Catherine", delves into the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's romance.

Mr. Morton writes: "It was her family and her home, where William quietly spent time on weekend Army leave, that were ultimately to prove her secret weapon."

When the pair broke up in 2007, the expert claims that it was these very qualities that made Prince William reconsider his decision. "At heart [William] was the kind of old-fashioned man who is attracted to home, hearth and family," he added. However, not everyone thinks that Kate's entry into the Royal Family was as innocent and wholesome, In her 2013 book, "Kate: A Biography",royal author Marcia Moody writes: "For over ten years she has been the person closest to the man who will one day be king, but she only slowly slipped into the public's consciousness, like the Royal Family's stealth missile."

That is one way to look at it we suppose. But whatever means Kate Middleton employed to enter the Royal Family, there is no denying that she is now a valued Royal and maybe even indispensable.