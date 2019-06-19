Kate Middleton may have rubbed Queen Letizia the wrong way it seems. Or at least that what Royal observers think. Reportedly Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia both attended the Order of the Garter in London. Twitter users seemed convinced of a rift between the Duchess of Cambridge and the wife of the King of Spain, calling Kate "rude". But what did a body language expert make of the claims?

If the twitter-sphere is in a tizzy, Kate could find herself getting some unwanted attention. The Duchess of Cambridge does seem to have her hands full with feuds at the moment. If the reports of a supposed rift between her and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle are to be believed. Kate has apparently also been blamed for indulging in an alleged feud between Norfolk neighbor Rose Hanbury.

Reportedly social media users are suspicious of a feud between Kate and Spanish royal Queen Letizia. These users are convinced that Kate has beef with Queen Letizia as the Duchess of Cambridge put on a grumpy face and ignored Queen Letizia, while others claimed that Kate was being disrespectful. Not all of them were baching Kate though, some came to her rescue claiming that people are reading too much into non-issues and gestures.

However, body language expert Judi James had a few insights. James said: "A clue that all might not be as it seems in terms of any hints of slight awkwardness might come from the fact that Kate appears to dislike carriage rides because they cause her motion sickness," Judi said.

"Her body language reflected tension during the ride at the Trooping of the Colour and this could be a similar problem for her here."

We have to say, that sounds like a more reasonable explanation than Kate Middleton randomly hating on another Royal without a reason.