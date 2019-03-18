Karlie Kloss sure knows how to look chic effortless. Reportedly, Karlie Kloss hit the streets of New York City in not one but two eye-catching black outfits.

Reportedly the Victoria's Secret model was spotted looking elegant as walked through New York's SoHo district.

In the first she went bra-free in a black blazer with a matching skirt. And the second was a tight black dress. The model has been keeping herself busy with her new hosting gig. Karlie is reportedly replacing Heidi Klum on Project Runway. During an interview with DailyMailTV's senior correspondent Alicia Quarles, the New York University graduate revealed she has 'a lot to share' with the next generation of designers.

The Victoria's Secret model told Alicia, 'I've been able to learn from the most incredible designers and editors and photographers.

'I feel like as a model and as someone in the industry I just have so much to share,' she explained.

Karlie Kloss began her modelling career at the age of 14, Kloss apparently posed for a cover and editorial shoot for the June issue of Scene Magazine in Chicago with photographer David Leslie Anthony, in an editorial spread titled "Almost Famous". Apparently, Elite Chicago (now Factor Women) then forwarded these tear sheets to Elite NY, who then brought Kloss to New York. Kloss is also an avid computer programmer. She is an accomplished model and has shown that she is quite good with computers as well. So, we have to ask.

Is there anything Karlie can't do? She is married to Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, who is of course Donald Trump's son-in-law. Karlie Kloss and Donald Trump are technically related. You can check out the pic here: