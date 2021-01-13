Karim Haddad has worked hard to get this position in life. Today he is one of the best and leading Real Estate Consultant of UAE known for helping people purchase this luxurious property in UAE.

Dubai is a Global place where all the top names of the world have offices. Every big name of the world looks for a place in UAE and especially Dubai. From luxurious flats to offices. When you enter the UAE, you need a PRO consultant to show you something classy and suitable and to do that we have one name with us name Karim Haddad leading Real Estate consultant of UAE.

The real estate sector of the UAE has been on a consistent rise from the last two decades or so. The entire scene is a change of this desert place of the world. Due to the rise of Dubai, the entire world, especially business people, got one global place where all can come together. Looking at the opportunity Karim Haddad started working in this field, and with years of experience today, he made his name and registered himself as the best consultant of UAE and Dubai. He is raising the bar in Real Estate with Harbour Real Estate

Karim Haddad feels in 2021 Real Estate business will bounce back from April 2021 with a decline of UAE cases. Vaccinations will make work easy for all the business, and we will again see the same progress in Dubai, which we have seen in the last two decades.

We will see many investors increasing in 2021 and rates too will help people purchase property in good places. Karim Haddad is all set to bring people in UAE like he used to do in 2019. This year he is ready to set a new record in terms of business.

Today Karim Haddad is a thriving name in Dubai's real estate world. He has given his services as a consultant and luxury real estate advisor through the best firm Harbour Real Estate, turning people's dream home goals into reality.