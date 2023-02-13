Kareem Elmashad Unveils Revolutionary RSRVIT Expansion Plan: Transforming Asia's Tech Future

Kareem Elmashad is a true representation of the new age entrepreneur. With unyielding ambition and vision that transcends beyond the boundaries of conventions, he has become a game-changer in the tech hospitality industry.

RSRVIT - Reserve It, the leading online restaurant reservation platform â€“ is proud to announce plans for an aggressive expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. We are committed to expanding our global reach to ensure that everyone has access to the best possible restaurant experience. Our advanced technology and easy-to-use booking platform provide a seamless experience for restaurants and customers alike, allowing them to reserve a table with ease. With our expansion into these five strategic markets, we look forward to offering a more convenient and enjoyable restaurant experience for everyone.

RSRVIT, the premier restaurant reservation platform, launched in Dubai in 2021 and is now based in six cities across the world. Our highly intuitive platform offers 24/7 online reservations, real-time booking, and confirmation, making it easier than ever to secure dining reservations quickly and conveniently. With RSRVIT, you can be sure your restaurant booking will be taken care of efficiently and without delay. Experience the ultimate convenience of restaurant reservations with RSRVIT today!

RSRVIT is excited to announce that we are expanding our teams, entering new markets, and deepening our presence in existing markets. Our goal is to build deeper relationships with our partners and customers, create new opportunities for growth, and open doors for fresh ideas. By partnering with top-tier organizations and leveraging our data-driven insights, we will be able to move quickly and seize new opportunities. We are confident that our expanded teams, increased penetration in existing markets, and advancement into new territories will yield positive results in the future.

"Our ultimate goal is to be firmly rooted and established in all the major cities across the world," said Kareem Elmashad, founder and CEO of RSRVIT. "In the short term, our focus will be to build a strong presence in all the large metropolitan areas so that we can provide a high-quality service that is accessible to as many people as possible."

We are proud to announce that our restaurant reservations systems saw tremendous growth in 2022. Last year, the number of restaurants adopting RSRVIT's online reservations system increased by an amazing 110%, with more than 700 restaurants now using our channels. With this tremendous growth, total restaurant revenue through online reservations rose to $1.4 million and user adoption of our services increased a remarkable 72%. We are truly grateful to the hundreds of restaurants and their customers who have trusted us to make reservations easier and more convenient. We look forward to continued success in 2023!

"As we continue to expand our presence in the Southeast Asian region, our goal is to strengthen and grow our presence in Singapore and Thailand," said Elmashad. By consolidating our resources and expertise, we are confident that we can further our mission of providing top-notch services to these key markets.

RSRVIT is thrilled to announce that we are introducing a new Reservations feature exclusively through Apple devices! Stay tuned for more details to come in the near future.

We have partnered with Google to offer Reserve with Google, a simplified reservations experience for our users. Additionally, we have partnered with Uber to provide our users with one-click taxi services directly within our app, giving them easy access to the ride they need.

Our team is committed to continuously innovating and developing new ideas to improve the reservations experience for our users. We strive to make it easy, convenient, and enjoyable for our users to book the perfect reservation.

At Global Connect, our mission is to be available around the world. To achieve this goal, we are expanding our reach into existing markets and increasing brand awareness. In the next phase of growth, we are targeting Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, with the aim of further penetrating these markets and covering untapped cities. We are confident that through this effort, we can become a truly global organization.

Elmashad and his team are looking forward to a successful year ahead. They anticipate completing another round of Series A funding in Q3 of the new year, followed by an expansion campaign that is ready to launch in early 2023. With these investments in place, the team is confident that they will be able to continue driving their business forward, and continue to offer high-quality products and services for their customers.