The Halloween parties this year produced many amazing outfits that had everyone wonderstruck. One after another, every celebrity had something so unique and distinct to offer. These prominent personalities have outdone themselves and have proved their creativity. There have been instances when celebrities have strived for almost 10 or 12 hours in the process of creating some costumes. It should be mentioned that Heidi Klum's 2019 Halloween costume took 12 hours to wear properly. Now that the spooky season has almost come to an end, it's time to have a look at some of the sexiest Halloween costumes of 2019 that definitely includes Kardashian sisters.

Kylie Jenner

The 22-year-old billionaire tops the list when it comes to look hot and sexy in any outfit. From sporting the Playboy Bunny costume, fairy costume and being "Ariel" from "The Little Mermaid", Kylie Jenner looked stunning throughout. This in this image she wore an elf-like fairy costume which stunned her fans.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian who recently gave birth to her fourth child has slain in all her Halloween outfits. She recreated Flintstones along with her children and also recreated Reese Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods from the 2001 film "Legally Blonde."

Khloe Kardashian

Cruella de Vil and a Dalmatian are what Khloe and her daughter True dressed up as for this year's Halloween. The mother-daughter duo nailed this outfit in every way.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner looked stunning in her golden ensemble which represented her being a forest fairy. She posed along with two white horses and looked lavishly stunning.

Kourtney Kardashian

Be it recreating Ariana Grande's signature style wearing a high ponytail and a short pink dress or a sexy cowgirl, Kourtney Kardashian looked exquisite as ever in her Halloween outfits.

Winnie Harlow

This famous Canadian model, Winnie Harlow recreated the look from Marilyn Monroe's 1953 movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Nicki Minaj

Star singer Niki Minaj dressed up as Harley Quinn along with her husband who turned into the Joker for a Halloween themed party. The pair looked perfect and in character.

Alessandra Ambrosio

In her Halloween party this year, Alessandra was dressed as a vampire. She sported a gown with slits, that stretched from her hips to toes, on either side. was dressed as a vampire.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel Gigi Hadid went on to recreate the look of The Mask for Halloween and she absolutely nailed this look.