Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were joined by sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner as they all went clubbing on Sunday evening. The sisters partied together to celebrate the 45th birthday of their friend, Larsa Pippen.

The sisters were spotted wearing some "wild outfits" for the night, Us Weekly reported. Kim wore a skintight turtleneck dress that had green and yellow designs, while Kourtney wore a pink mini dress. On the other hand, Khloé wore a black leather mini, while Kylie chose an orange leather dress, and Kendall wore a black shirtdress.

Khloé revealed some details about what happened at the party by sharing a video on her Instagram Stories page. She pointed out in her post that it is rare for all the sisters to be spotted in the same nightclub together, and she also revealed that a man flirted with Kim and Kourtney that night.

The last time that all the sisters got together for a party was a few days ago at Khloé's 35th birthday, People reported. The birthday party was on Thursday, and it was a pink-themed party with a mechanical bull for entertainment. The sisters were joined by Khloé's daughter True at the party.

Pippen's birthday is actually on July 6, but she decided to celebrate it a little early. The celebrations started at Craig's in West Hollywood, and then everyone had an outfit change before heading to Delilah.

Kylie shared a picture of her from the night out on Instagram. The makeup mogul posed for the cameras near the parking lot, giving her followers a glimpse of her outfit for the night.

Kourtney also shared a video of the night out on Instagram. The video showed Khloé carrying her drunk sister on her back, while someone else shot a video of the Poosh founder babbling. Kourtney called her sister her "soulmate" who literally carries her through life, even if it meant carrying her barefoot on a dirty street.

