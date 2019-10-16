Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were recently seen along with their children at a Halloween fun party. The couple was seen having a fun night at 'Nights of the Jack' and according to reports, they were also seen performing their parental duties. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had arrived along with three of their kids, North, Saint and Chicago at 'Nights of the Jacks' on October 13.

A source told US Weekly that both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were "hands-on" with their kids. "You can tell that they are really in love and have fun together. North stuck by Kim's side the whole time. Kim was being a great mom and attentive to all her children. Kanye let her do her thing", the source said.

North who is six years old and his mother, who stars in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', wore face whiskers. Kanye West was seen wearing a mask. Kim Kardashian documented the experience she had and posted stories about pumpkin scarecrows, intricate carvings and singing jack-o-lanterns, on her Instagram.

She also went on to share a picture of a pumpkin that resembled West and her and she captioned it, "Date night". Kardashian also shared another pumpkin picture that features John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and wrote, "Double date night".

Here's a little insight on what goes on here; 'Nights Of The Jacks' provides families with an interactive Halloween experience around King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The grounds are vast and have Jack O' lanterns that are hand-carved and are, of course, illuminated. The visitors will have the privilege to immerse and enjoy themselves in a Halloween wonderland that features a live pumpkin carver, some food trucks and gift shops arranged for everyone to have a nice time!

