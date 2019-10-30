The wait is finally over! After a lot of planned Carpool Karaoke sessions and multiple cancellations, James Corden finally managed to catch rapper Kanye West and travel around with him. The only thing: his ride wasn't the regular SUV. On Monday, shortly after the rapper dropped his brand new album, 'Jesus is King', the Late Late Show with James Corden host debuted a brand new twist to his popular Carpool Karoke segment called "Airpool Karaoke," in which he and West took a ride in a jet while singing congs and having a candid chat.

While corden usually picks up a celebrity to hel;p him drive to work, this time, the sketch revolved around Corden's flight to Los Angeles getting cancelled, resulting in the host asking his friend West to help him hitch a ride in the rapper's jet. And what's more, West's plane was not only carrying him, but also his entire choir from his Sunday Service. It is for the first time in the history of Carpool Karaoke, the duo listened to live music instead of a radio, in the form of an amazing group performance delivered by the rapper's choir group, who were also passengers on the plane.

In between the musical performances, the 'Famous' singer spoke about finding solace in God after his struggles with mental healt. But it was the rapper's views on marriage and his relationship with wife Kim Kardashian that took Corden by surprise. Talking about how its been five years since he married the reality TV stra, West explained, "Marriage years are different than human years. Like you know how dog years are like seven years? Every marriage year is like 100 years," joikingly adding that he feels like he's been married for "500 years."

The rapper also shed light on the immense support he received from his family and friends in his darkest moments. "People in my family were praying for me, but they couldn't call me and scream at me. I'm a grown man," West shared. "But it was God that came and put this thing on my heart and asked if I was ready to be in service to him."