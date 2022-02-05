Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Kidnapping their Daughter Chicago on her Birthday

Kanye West accused his estranged wife Kim Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter Chicago in an escalated argument on Instagram on Friday. Kanye responded to Kim's statement that she is their kids' 'sole provider.' The whole facade begin when Kanye raised an objection to his daughter, Chicago being put on TikTok.

"Since this is my first divorce, what should I do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?" Kanye wrote. Kim clapped back and released a long statement saying that Kanye has made co-parenting their kids 'impossible every step of the way.'

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect my daughter," Kim said, adding that 'divorce is difficult enough for their children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate so negatively and publically is only causing further pain.'

'America saw you try to kidnap my daughter'

"What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address," Kanye responded, further alleging that Kim put security on him inside the house to play with his son. He also said that Kim then accused him of stealing and being on drugs so he had to take a drug test after their daughter, Chicago's party.

Kanye, 44, was referring to the video in which he accused Kim, 41, of not telling him the address of their daughter, Chicago's 4th birthday party. He concluded his note by calling out KKW Beauty chief marketing officer Tracy Romulus, to 'stop manipulating Kim to be this way.'

Quoting sources, PageSix reported that Kanye 'hardly sees' his kids since the ongoing divorce and is 'incredibly inconsistent.' Kim and Kanye share four children, North, 8, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 2, Saint, 6.