Kansas Cop's 3-month-old Puppy Shot and Beheaded in Targeted 'Revenge' Attack

A Kansas cop's 3-month-old puppy was shot and beheaded in an alleged 'targeted attack' because of the owner's job. A Parsons Police Department officer reported that her 3-month-old pure-bred black German Shepard named Ranger had been killed on December 3. The officer, whose identity is not known at the moment, noted that she let her puppy out into a fenced yard in Parsons, at about 7 am. She then found the puppy beheaded in the yard at about 2 pm.

According to the police, the puppy was shot at a different location and then beheaded before his carcass was placed back in the cop's yard. Police have reasons to believe that the puppy was 'targeted' because his owner is a cop. Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks called the incident 'disgusting' in a statement. "This appears to be a targeted attack on the home and personal property of a police officer, this makes it nothing more than a hate crime," he said.

Spinks then called the dog slayers 'cowards' for killing a puppy. "The level of cowardice that would lead someone to kill a little puppy is astonishing." No suspect has been identified or arrested in the case so far. Police further noted that the suspects are facing felony charges of animal cruelty and trespassing.

$1000 reward

Since it was a 'targeted attack' on a police officer's pet animal, the Parsons Police Department has offered a $1,000.00 reward for information that might lead to an arrest. The police department further noted that the reward is offered due to the 'alarming nature' of this crime. "If someone is willing to mutilate an innocent puppy due to the very nature of the owner's career, then it is possible that the suspect is willing to go even farther into the criminal underbelly and attack innocent children or family members to make a statement," the statement noted.

However, it was not clear what led them to believe the puppy was targeted because of the nature of the owner's job. An investigation into the case is still going on.