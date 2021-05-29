Kang Daniel Gives Tough Competition to Jimin; Brave Girls' Yujeong Almost Beats BTS Jin in Idol Rankings

Kang Daniel was once again close to displace BTS' Jimin from the number one position in the monthly individual idol brand reputation rankings. In the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, only three spots have been taken by girls.
Jimin Continues to Rule
Jimin has held on to the numero uno position for the 19th month in a row. In May 2021, he has occupied the top position with a brand index reputation of 7,217,872. The singer has secured a participation index of 695,470 followed by a media index of 1,921,259, a community index of 2,216,223, and finally, a communication index of 2,384,919.
Whereas Kang Daniel took the second position with a brand index reputation of 6,899,670. He has a participation index of 1,286,327 while securing a participation index of 1,344,409 and a community index of 2,010,205 followed by a communication index of 2,258,630.
With a brand index reputation of 6,330,046, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is in third place in the list. He has scored a participation index of 84,861 with a media index of 1,290,870, a community index of 2,116,290, and a communication index of 2,108,025, respectively.
BTS' V and Jungkook are the other two members in the top five list. They have scored a brand index reputation of 5,107,579 and 4,585,186, respectively.
Brave Girls' Yujeong Almost Defeated BTS' Jin
Brave Girls' Yujeong has almost beaten BTS' Jin in the ranking. She has scored a brand index reputation of 3,179,527, while the latter earned 3,271,942. She lost the sixth position to him by a margin of 92,415 points.
BTS' Suga, Brave Girls' Yuna, and Eunji are in the next three positions with brand index scores of 2,793,291, 2,723,939, and 2,681,253, respectively.
G Dragon narrowly missed to find a place in the top 10 list. He scored a brand index reputation of 2,611,306, 69,947 lesser than Eunji. His rumoured girlfriend Blackpink's Jennie, who often used to be in the top 10 list, is pushed down to 15th place with a brand index reputation of 2,310,781.
The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.
|Boy Group Member Brand Reputation
|Boy Group Brand Reputation
|Girl Group Ranking
|Idol Group Ranking
|Individual Idol Rankings
|BTS's Jimin
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
BTS's V
BTS's Jungkook
BTS's Jin
Highlight's Yoon Doojoon
Highlight's Yang Yoseob
BTS' Suga
Highlight's Lee Gikwang
BTS's RM
Highlight's Son Dongwoon
BTS's J-Hope
NU'EST's Minhyun
AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi
ONF's Hyojin
NU'EST's Baekho
NU'EST's JR
AB6IX's Park Woo Jin
NU'EST's Ren
SHINee's Taemin
ONF's U
AB6IX's Kim Dong Hyun
NCT's Mark
AB6IX's Jeon Woong
NCT's Jeno
ONF's E-Tion
NCT's Renjun
ONF's MK
ONF's J-Us
THE BOYZ's Juyeon
|BTS
NCT
SEVENTEEN
Highlight
SHINee
EXO
ONF
ASTRO
THE BOYZ
NU'EST
BTOB
ENHYPEN
TXT
TREASURE
Super Junior
Stray Kids
ATEEZ
SF9
WINNER
MONSTA X
Shinhwa
BIGBANG
MIRAE
AB6IX
INFINITE
BAE173
PENTAGON
withus
2PM
VERIVERY
|Brave Girls' Yujeong
Brave Girls' Yuna
BLACKPINK's Jennie
Oh My Girl's Arin
ITZY's Yuna
Brave Girls' Minyoung
ITZY's Yeji
ITZY's Lia
ITZY's Ryujin
BLACKPINK's Rosé
Brave Girls' Eunji
ITZY's Chaeryeong
Oh My Girl's Jiho
LOONA's Chuu
BLACKPINK's Lisa
BLACKPINK's Jisoo
Oh My Girl's YooA
Oh My Girl's Hyojung
Oh My Girl's Seunghee
Girls' Generation's Yuri
Oh My Girl's Binnie
Oh My Girl's Mimi
Red Velvet's Joy
Red Velvet's Wendy
Apink's Son Naeun
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
STAYC's J
WJSN's Yeoreum
Red Velvet's Seulgi
STAYC's Isa
|BTS
Brave Girls
BLACKPINK
Oh My Girl
STAYC
Highlight
NCT
ITZY
SEVENTEEN
aespa
TWICE
EXO
Apink
BTOB
LABOUM
APRIL
THE BOYZ
Girls' Generation
ASTRO
MAMAMOO
Stray Kids
NU'EST
SHINee
ENHYPEN
ATEEZ
Red Velvet
WJSN
HOT ISSUE
2PM
|BTS's Jimin
Kang Daniel
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
BTS's V
BTS's Jungkook
BTS's Jin
Brave Girls' Yujeong
BTS' Suga
Brave Girls' Yuna
Brave Girls' Eunji
BIGBANG's G-Dragon
BTS's J-Hope
Oh My Girl's Arin
Brave Girls' Minyoung
BLACKPINK's Jennie
Highlight's Yoon Doojoon
BTS's RM
Oh My Girl's Jiho
ITZY's Yuna
aespa's Winter
aespa's Karina
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
ITZY's Yeji
Girls' Generation's Yuri
NU'EST's JR
Highlight's Yang Yoseob
ITZY's Ryujin
aespa's Giselle
ITZY's Lia
MAMAMOO's Hwasa