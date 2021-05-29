Kang Daniel Gives Tough Competition to Jimin; Brave Girls' Yujeong Almost Beats BTS Jin in Idol Rankings

Kang Daniel was once again close to displace BTS' Jimin from the number one position in the monthly individual idol brand reputation rankings. In the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, only three spots have been taken by girls.

Jimin Continues to Rule

Jimin has held on to the numero uno position for the 19th month in a row. In May 2021, he has occupied the top position with a brand index reputation of 7,217,872. The singer has secured a participation index of 695,470 followed by a media index of 1,921,259, a community index of 2,216,223, and finally, a communication index of 2,384,919.

Whereas Kang Daniel took the second position with a brand index reputation of 6,899,670. He has a participation index of 1,286,327 while securing a participation index of 1,344,409 and a community index of 2,010,205 followed by a communication index of 2,258,630.

With a brand index reputation of 6,330,046, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is in third place in the list. He has scored a participation index of 84,861 with a media index of 1,290,870, a community index of 2,116,290, and a communication index of 2,108,025, respectively.

BTS' V and Jungkook are the other two members in the top five list. They have scored a brand index reputation of 5,107,579 and 4,585,186, respectively.

Brave Girls' Yujeong Almost Defeated BTS' Jin

Brave Girls' Yujeong has almost beaten BTS' Jin in the ranking. She has scored a brand index reputation of 3,179,527, while the latter earned 3,271,942. She lost the sixth position to him by a margin of 92,415 points.

BTS' Suga, Brave Girls' Yuna, and Eunji are in the next three positions with brand index scores of 2,793,291, 2,723,939, and 2,681,253, respectively.

G Dragon narrowly missed to find a place in the top 10 list. He scored a brand index reputation of 2,611,306, 69,947 lesser than Eunji. His rumoured girlfriend Blackpink's Jennie, who often used to be in the top 10 list, is pushed down to 15th place with a brand index reputation of 2,310,781.

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.