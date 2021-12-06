Reports concerning vice-president Kamala Harris' office environment have been flying around for months, but this time it's leading to some critical changes, with either her throwing people out or her staff accusing her of being a bully with her constant 'soul-destroying criticism' due to her own lack of self-confidence.

Several staffers have accused Harris of often refusing to analyze briefing materials set forth by employees, and scolding them later when she appeared to be unprepared.

One of them told the Washington Post, "It's clear that you're not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work."

"With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So, you constantly sort of are propping up a bully and it's not really clear why," the ex-staff added.

Another former employee named Gil Duran said the vice-president was 'repeating the same old destructive patterns. "One of the things we've said in our little text groups among each other is what is the common denominator through all this and it's her," he wrote in one of his columns in San Francisco Examiner.

Who are the next talented people you're going to bring in and burn through and then have (them) pretend they're retiring for positive reasons," he told the Post.

One of the primary reasons behind the changes at Harris's office is burnout, better opportunities, and concern about being permanently branded a "Harris person", per Axios.

Last week, it was announced that Harris' chief spokesperson Symone Sanders would soon depart her role. Reports were rife also about the expected exits of the director of press operations Peter Velz and the deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs Vince Evans.

The constant changes in the vice president's office has Democrats concerned about her standing as a potential presidential nominee in the future.

Some of them are now pushing for Pete Buttigieg to replace Harris at the top of the ticket in 2024 in case Biden chooses not to run for a second term.