Kamala Harris Roasted Over NASA Space Video with Child Actors

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting mocked on social media after appearing in a NASA video for kids. Teens who took part were revealed to be child actors and Harris has faced criticism for not recruiting kids who are passionate about the space industry.

'Get Curious with Vice President Harris'- A Video Made to Celebrate World Space Week

Last week, YouTube Originals had announced 'Get Curious with Vice President Harris' series. The short aims to get children interested in space. The show is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

Sinking Ship Entertainment is an Emmy award-winning media company based in Toronto. The series was filmed in August and released during World Space Week.

Harris chairs the National Space Council. "I just love the idea of exploring the unknown," she gushed dramatically to a group of five child actors in the video from the Naval Observatory, where the Vice President's residence is located, reported the Daily Mail.

The special featured five teens from across the country, including the Central Coast. They had also given audition for their roles in the project. These include Trevor Bernardino, Derrick Brooks II, Emily Kim, Zhoriel Tapo and Sydney Schmooke.

Bernardino told KSBW that he was asked to submit a monologue about a topic he is passionate about, as well as three questions he wanted to ask a world leader.

Before meeting the Vice President, children are greeted by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station through virtual link. Kimbrough leads kids on a scavenger hunt to find the tools to build a telescope.

'Dramatic' Harris Hires Child Actors

According to the Washington Examiner, the video featuring Harris was shot Aug. 11 through 13 at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, where the VP's residence is located. During the same time, the Taliban was in the midst of its final offensive in Afghanistan and thousands of illegal immigrants were being apprehended at the US-Mexico border, reported the New York Post.

The official video, which had been viewed more than 154,000 times as of Tuesday, had approximately 2,000 likes on YouTube and 5,900 dislikes. Comments had been disabled.

Harris' animation and wide-eyed enthusiasm over the subject matter became a point of ridicule among conservatives, reported Fox News. She was also roasted on social media for hiring child actors instead of recruiting kids who are passionate about the space industry.

Social Media Reactions

"She sounded like a person you'd meet at Coachella that took just a liiiiiittle too much," tweeted one user. Some netizens said that she hired child actors because the regular children don't like her.

One user wrote, "Is there anything not fake about this administration?" Another wrote, "Fake video from a fake VP."

One comment read, "This makes you wonder why they couldn't get real kids to do the interview?"

Another comment read, "Brilliant you have real kids on the program but this administration needs to hire child actors who were no doubt coached to treat Heels with some respect -laughable."