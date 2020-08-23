Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, better known as Vovan and Lexus, have been playing pranks on various American politicians by calling them up on the phone and pretending to be Greta Thunberg and her father Svante. Now, it has come to light that they have Joe Biden's running mate in the US Presidential elections, Kamala Harris, in their list of victims also.

The successful prank took place in January when the duo managed to get a call through to Harris and not only fool her into believing that she was talking to the famous climate change activist but also got her to accept an offer of receiving dirt on the incumbent US President Donald Trump.

"Congratulations on all your leadership. I'm so inspired by your courage and your voice," Vice Presidential candidate Harris tells the person pretending to be Greta in gushing praise. The US politician had previously expressed her admiration of the teenage activist who became a global celebrity following her speech at the UN last year on the issue of global warming.

Recording of conversation

The audio recording of this entire conversation was obtained by British tabloid The Sun that has published it. The pranksters suck Harris into criticizing Trump and claim that he told the Swedish girl at UN that she would never succeed in her mission.

"I'm so terrified of what Trump is doing, I even cannot eat or sleep when I see him on TV. That terrible meeting in the UN building in September! I have nightmares (about it). I saw him in the corridor and shouted to him to sign the Paris climate agreement. He came over and he said softly to me, 'You will never achieve the goal,'" the person pretending to be Greta says.

Controversial part

All this sounds very funny but where this conversation becomes controversial is when the 'activist' offers to provide damaging info on Trump and Harris appears to accept it. Getting help from a foreign national for an election campaign is a violation of the US law and something which Democrats, including Harris, have accused Trump of for the last four years.

The pranksters tell Harris that the entire conversation between Trump and Greta is recorded. "Greta has a recorder always with her, and when it happened... it was on Greta's recorder. If you would like to get it, we can provide it," the person claiming to be Svante tells the former California Attorney General.

Harris appears to accept the help: "Thank you, that would be wonderful... I have to hang up now, but Josh will follow up with you and we will stay in touch and work together. I look forward to working with you." One wonders if Donald Trump will use this recording in his campaign against Biden and Harris.