Kamala Harris' Neice Meena Shares Adorable Photo of VP at Home With Glass of Wine after Losing Presidential Election to Trump

A social media post from Kamala Harris' niece has provided a glimpse into the vice president's life after her loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election. The new photos, posted by Meena Harris on Saturday, show the Democratic candidate sitting on the floor, playing Connect 4 with her two great-nieces while sipping on a glass of white wine.

"Back to where it all began only a few months ago. My eternal gratitude to everyone who showed up. We love her so much," Meena Harris wrote. The 60-year-old Harris is seen wearing a sweatshirt from her alma mater, Howard University, as she plays Connect 4 with her niece's two daughters.

Back to Where She Belongs

Meena, 40, a Stanford and Harvard-educated lawyer, children's book author, and media executive, has regularly used her platform to show support for her aunt, particularly after Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee.

Supporters in the comments expressed their admiration for the vice president, with one person writing, "So grateful for her. Appreciate you sharing these joyful pictures."

"It's so bittersweet but I'm so glad she gets to have this kind of love and joy again," another Harris supporter wrote.

"I know that's right Kamala! You don't deserve all that Dramala. Gone and rest your Mindala," a third user wrote.

Although Harris took over from President Biden, 81, at the top of the Democratic ticket in late July—and massively outpaced Trump in fundraising—she was never able to come close to winning the race on Election Day.

Hard Luck for Harris

As a result, Democrats involved in the Biden-Harris campaign and the White House are reportedly furious at Harris, according to insiders who spoke with The New York Post last week. Former President Trump reclaimed the White House in a landslide victory on Wednesday, winning 312 electoral votes, sweeping all seven swing states, and capturing the popular vote.

In her concession speech at Howard University's campus on Wednesday, Harris addressed her supporters, saying, "It's okay to feel sad and disappointed, but please know it is going to be OK."

"On the campaign, I would often say, 'When we fight, we win.' But here's the thing: Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win."

"The important thing is, don't ever give up," the VP went on.

"Don't ever stop trying to make the world a better place. You have power and don't you ever listen when anyone tells you something is impossible because it has never been done before."