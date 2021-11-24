Is Kamala Harris Getting Replaced? Biden 'Ignores' VP at DC Soup Kitchen After Reported Rift

Murmurs of a possible rift between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are rife for a few weeks now. Now, Biden's body language towards Harris during their first public appearance together in more than a week added even more fuel to the fire and left social media speculating that 'all is not well' between the President and his second-in-command.

President Biden, along with first lady Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris attended a Thanksgiving celebration with troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Tuesday, November 23 ahead of Thanksgiving. Biden seemed to show no acknowledgment for Harris, just a few feet away while meeting and greeting reporters and various other people.

A reporter asked Biden what he was grateful for, and the President pointed to DC Central Kitchen chef Dawain Arrington, who was standing to his left, while Harris was standing to his right. "The people I'm standing next to are what I'm thankful for," Biden said. The president served scoops of stuffing while the first lady served mashed potatoes while wearing aprons.

'Come on Kamala!'

Moments before, first lady Jill pointed Harris to a spot next to her husband. The President, however, neither greeted nor acknowledged Harris as she approached. "Come on, Kamala!" Jill said while directing her tray of green beans that the VP was in charge of scooping. "I'm here!" Harris responded. Biden seemed oblivious of Harris' presence there and returned to his conversation with Arrington.

A new Vice President



This was Biden and Harris' first public appearance together in a week. Reports suggested last week that Biden and Harris' relationship has soured with her allies alleging that she's being completely 'sidelined' and is specifically being given 'tough jobs' like solving border crisis. Harris' approval rating as VP also fell considerably. According to DailyMail, there were even rumors that Biden is thinking of appointing Harris to the Supreme Court and rooting for selecting a new VP.

'It's possible that Biden forgot who she was'

Twitterati mocked President Biden over his 'ignorance' of VP Kamala Harris alleging that he was 'clueless' or he 'completely forgot who Harris was.' However, other people seemed to think that Biden doesn't need to 'entertain' Harris as both got 'their own work to do.'

Others seemed to think that 'Kamala gets assigned 'hard job' with less support because of racism.'