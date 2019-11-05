The 31-year-old blogger Kaitlynn Carter has finally spoken about her relationship with her ex-lover, the singing sensation, Miley Cyrus. In a recent interview, Carter spoke about what it felt like to be in a relationship with Miley and how it changed her as a person. She even spoke about her past relationships and was very open about how she felt during her relationship with her past lovers. The blogger began by stating how she fell in love with the man of her dreams, Brody Jenner, at 25 and admitted that everything between the couple felt very real though it might not seem like it for the world.

"He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit," she told Elle when speaking about her relationship with Brody Jenner. She even recalls how her mother told her about how the 31-year-old wouldn't be bored if she married Jenner while she was constantly wondering if he was the right partner for her. The blogger then went on to admit that she was never bored with her partner. "He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer. Eventually though, after years of constant "excitement," we found we'd done as much growing apart as we'd done growing up," she says.

Kaitlynn then spoke about how she fell in love with the "Party In The USA" singer. While both Miley and Kaitlynn were trying to move on from their breakups and they travelled together through Europe. This was the time when her love for a woman was born and she also fell deeply in love with Miley Cyrus. The 31-year-old blogger reflects back on their three-year-old friendship and says, "I realized I'd always been drawn to her in a way I wasn't with other friends, but until that trip it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense." However, Kaitlynn is thankful for her recent romantic relationship that opened doors to her discovering an unheard-of part of herself.