Karthi's movie has turned out to be a big hit at the worldwide box office. In fact, the latest film has become one more feather in the actor's cap as the movie has not only won critical appreciation, but tasted huge success, commercially.

Distributors and the producer have recovered their investment and made good profits from Kaithi, say trade trackers. On Monday, 11 November, the Tamil movie, with its Telugu version Khaidhi, has breached into Rs 100-crore club at the global box office.

Kaithi had crossed Rs 50-crore mark in eight days and took 10 days to add another Rs 50 crore.

The movie has grossed over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. In Andhra and Telangana, its dubbed Telugu version has earned around Rs 15.5 crore. Interestingly, the movie has met with stupendous response from the cine-goers in Kerala where it has raked in around Rs 8.25 crore.

However, the film's performance in Karnataka is comparatively less to Kerala as it raked in Rs 3.25 crore. It has added about Rs 1 crore from rest of India. The total domestic collection of the movie stands at Rs 78 crore.

In the overseas centres, Kaithi has collected over Rs 3 crore in the US, around Rs 44 lakh in the UK, around Rs 70 lakh in Australia and Rs 1.35 crore in Malaysia. As per the trade trackers, Kaithi has made a collection of Rs 23.5 crore at the international centres to take its worldwide collection to Rs 101.5 crore.

Kaithi was released to less hype on 25 October in 1100. It was overshadowed by Vijay's Bigil. The movie had opened to a slow start at the global box office and the business improved as the days progressed.