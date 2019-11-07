Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi has earned 'hit' status at the worldwide box office in just 13 days. The Tamil movie has become a profitable venture for the producer and majority of distributors across the globe.

Overshadowed by Bigil, Kaithi had seen the light of the day on 25 October in over 1100 screens worldwide. The movie had opened to below-average opening, but the positive word-of-mouth has done the trick as it has made an impressive collection.

The trade reports claim Kaithi to have breached Rs 75-crore mark at the worldwide box office on Tuesday, 5 November. So far, it is estimated to have grossed about Rs 78 crore at the worldwide box office.

The major chunk of its share has come from its home territory of Tamil Nadu where it has raked in over Rs 40 crore. The Kollywood thriller was off to a slow start and the business gradually picked up, according to trade trackers. In Chennai, it has grossed Rs 3.64 crore in 13 days.

Kaithi was dubbed in Telugu with the title Khaidhi. It has earned over Rs 12 crore in 12 days. In Kerala, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has collected around Rs 6.5 crore. It has become a highly profitable venture for the distributor, who had acquired the theatrical rights for just Rs 75 lakh.

The film has earned around Rs 2.8 crore in Karnataka which collected close to Rs 1 crore from rest of India.

Kaithi in the Overseas

The film has earned around Rs 15 crore at the international box office. In the US, Kaithi has come out with an above-average performance. It has grossed over $360,843 in 11 days and the complete numbers of 13 days is yet to be revealed.

The movie is expected to gross over Rs 80 crore soon and likely to mint over Rs 100 crore worldwide.