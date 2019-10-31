The collection of Karthi's Kaithi has shown considerable improvement after getting a slow start at the worldwide box office. The movie has done well despite being overshadowed by Vijay's Bigil.

As per the trade trackers, Kaithi, which was released in over 330 screens in its home territory, had grossed Rs 11 crore in its first weekend in Tamil Nadu. In the next two days, the movie has added about Rs 7 crore to take its total tally to Rs 18-crore in the state.

In Kerala, Kaithi has already entered the profit zone for the distributors, say industry insiders. "At the #Kerala Box Office, #Kaithi was lagging #Bigil by a margin ₹ 4.50 Crs on Day 1.. Yesterday (Day 5), #Kaithi narrowed the gap to ₹ 15 Lakhs.. A remarkable improvement by #Kaithi ! [sic]" Ramesh Bala, trade tracker, posted about the film's performance.

In Karnataka, Kaithi has raked in over Rs 2.4 crore, while it has grossed close to Rs 6 crore in Andhra and Telangana. It has made a collection of Rs 70+ lakh from rest of India.

The Karthi-starrer has collected Rs 7+ crore at the international box office. The estimated worldwide gross collection of the flick comes close to Rs 38 crore.

The collection of Kaithi was largely impacted due to the simultaneous release of Bigil. The best part of the story is that Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has recovered from the slow start and pulling good number of audience to theatres.

Kaithi has been released in 1400+ screens worldwide. It has seen the light of the day in 330 screens in the Telugu-speaking states, in over 100 screens in Karnataka and around 200 in other parts of the country. It is released in 400+ screens in overseas centres.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj's film revolves around a prisoner on parole played by Karthi. He is out to see his daughter whom he has not seen in his life. The story happens in a single night and in a matter of four hours.