Kaithi has become a feather in Lokesh Kanagaraj's cap. The movie, which was released alongside Bigil last week, has ended its first week on a positive note and done good collection at the box office.

Kaithi has breached into Rs 50-crore mark at the worldwide box office in the first week. In seven days, the Tamil film has grossed a little over Rs 25 crore in its home territory of Tamil Nadu. Although there has been a less hype to this flick, it managed to pull the audience to theatres across the week.

Interestingly, the Lokesh Kanagaraj's film has done notable business in Andhra and Telangana. The movie had seen the light of the day in two versions (Kaithi and its dubbed version Khaidi). In the two Telugu-speaking states, the bilingual flick has grossed around Rs 9 crore.

Kaithi has been received well by the Kerala audience as well. It has earned around Rs 3.5 crore in the first week, while it has collected about Rs 3 crore in Karnataka.

The total collection made by Kaithi in first week in South India stands at Rs 40.5 crore. From rest of India, the Karthi's film has earned around Rs 70 lakh to take its domestic total to Rs 41.2 crore.

Among the overseas centres, Kaithi has done a decent collection in the US by raking in $217,094 (Rs 1.53 crore). As per the trade trackers, the Karthi-starrer has made a collection of about Rs 9 crore outside India.

The worldwide collection of Kaithi stands at Rs 50.2 crore. With highly positive reviews coming its way, the movie is expected to do well during the weekend.