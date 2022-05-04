Kailia Posey Cause of Death Revealed: 'Toddlers and Tiara' Star Died by Suicide Days after Celebrating 16th Birthday

Kailia Posey, the teen star who appeared on the reality show 'Toddlers and Tiara', died by suicide days after celebrating her 16th birthday, her family revealed on Tuesday night. Kailia took her life at a park in Washington state and her body was found by police on Monday, authorities said.

An investigation has been launched into the case. The exact cause of her death was not immediately released, but her family confirmed on late Tuesday that she died by suicide in a statement. Posey had just turned 16 on April 19 and had just returned from her high school prom over the weekend, her mother said.

Death of a Little Star

Posey's family confirmed the unfortunate cause of death in a statement to TMZ on Tuesday, a day after the 16-year-death old's was announced. "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," the family told TMZ.

Her mother Marcy Posey Gatterman initially took to Facebook to announce her daughter's death. "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone," she wrote. "Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

At that time, police had said that they were investigating her death. Authorities earlier said that her body was discovered on Monday inside a car in a park in Washington state.

Birch Bay State Park, where Posey was initially discovered by police, is a 194-acre state park with a gorgeous rocky coastline and a huge camping site located along the Strait of Georgia shoreline, about nine miles from the Canadian border.

Initial reports claimed that Posey died in a car accident but it was later reported that her death is shrouded in mystery and police have launched an investigation.

Posey's death comes just days after she celebrated her 16th birthday on April 19. She didn't give any specifics about her birthday celebrations, but she did hashtag numerous phrases, like dinner, car, and Washington, which could have hinted at what the event comprised.

She also attended her high school prom over the weekend before killing herself life on Monday.

Family Devasted

Posey's family is still in shock following her sudden demise. Posey had a passion for flying, according to her family, and planned to continue working in the entertainment sector while pursuing her ambition of obtaining a commercial pilot's license.

"I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone," her mother had written earlier on Facebook. "Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Posey was a young star on the TLC reality show, which aired from 2009 to 2013 and followed families as they prepared their children for beauty pageants. When her evil grin went viral, she became a popular GIF.

Kailia's mother stated in a 2016 edition of the show that she began competing in pageants when she was three years old. Her special skill was contortion.

Posey competed in pageants throughout her childhood and adolescence, most recently winning Miss Washington Teen USA in February. Despite not winning the competition in February, she was crowned Miss Lynden Teen USA last year.

According to the pageant website, Posey went to Lynden High School and planned to be a commercial pilot after college. She was also named to the Dean's List at her school for the 2020-2021 school year due to her excellent grades.

Posey's mother announced last week that she had secured a seat on the football cheerleading team at her high school for the next season.

The adolescent intended to study aviation in college and become a commercial pilot after graduating from high school.