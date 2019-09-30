The young lass Kaia Gerber, who is just an 18-year-old model, has already made a name for herself worldwide and is winning hearts of a million people as she walks the ramp all across the globe. The model walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week and stunned everyone as she sported an ultra-sexy sheer black blouse with nothing underneath.

At one point, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her blazer and neck-tie blew to the side and her sheer blouse made way to her assets and left little to imagination.

Her outfit featured a feminine knot in front and she complimented her sheer blouse with high-waisted black pencil skirt and black heels with straps and flaunted her red nail polish on her toes. Kaia sported a scarf around her neck and added an 80s-inspired chunky gold earring on the right.

Her sheer outfit ended up being the talk of the town as she strutted down the Valentino runway in a show for their Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2020 Collection at the Paris Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber started modelling at a very young age and attained name and fame in the fashion world in a very short period of time. She's following the footsteps of mother Cindy Crawford, who is also a well acclaimed supermodel and actress.

The mother-daughter duo Cindy and Kaia spend considerable time together and the young lass has learnt and picked up quite a lot of fashion trends from her mother. Also, Cindy has been closely watching her daughter's career and is making sure she gets the opportunity to walk the best fashion shows around the world.

Just a few months ago, Cindy Crowford and Kaia Gerber went on a vacation together and the duo rocked their bodies off in a matching black bikini. The two were seen relaxing and basking in the sun and looked nothing less than a million dollars put together. However, Cindy received hateful messages for her bikini look and she slammed back at the haters by saying, "I was like, 'Is there any age where being nude isn't beautiful? It's just a different kind of beauty. This is part of the reason I still do shoots."