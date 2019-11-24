Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson were spotted together enjoying a relaxing trip in Miami, Florida, showing off some major PDA. The 18-year-old model and the Saturday Night Live comedian couldn't get their hands off each other.

The couple was spotted at the beach on Friday laying by the beach and were also pictured sharing a couple of kisses. During their beach day, the 26-year-old wore green swimming trunks while his girlfriend wore a snake print two-piece bathing suit.

The couple soaked up the Miami sun, after jet setting from frigid NYC where they attended a Charlotte Lawrence concert at Webster Hall.

According to an E! News source, during the concert, "Pete and Kaia seemed playful and happy, but also tried to remain low-key, viewing the concert from the upstairs balcony mostly out of sight. The two shared a long kiss but appeared embarrassed when the crowd began to take notice of them."

However, these two seem to be ready to put their romance on display.

According to an E! News source, the couple is in Miami for his friend's wedding. "They spent the afternoon on the beach at Faena with a big group of friends. They both seemed very happy to be out in the sun and enjoying the beautiful weather."

On Saturday, the couple was seen hanging out by the pool in Miami.

According to the source, Kaia seemed head-over-heels for Davidson. "At one point, Pete came over and leaned in to give Kaia a kiss [and] she got a big smile on her face."

This is the first high-profile relationship for Kaia, though in the last two years Pete has been linked to Cazzie David (daughter of Larry David), engaged to Ariana Grande, dated Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley.

In a recent interview with PAPER magazine, Davidson spoke about the type of partner he is when he's in a relationship.

"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try to go as above and beyond as possible because that's what you're supposed to do?" Davidson said. "If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."