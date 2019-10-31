K popstar Wonho quits Monsta X amidst debt allegations

Korean popstar, Wonho is leaving Monsta X, a K-pop boy band and the group will now move forward as a six-member act. This news was announced by the band's company, Starship Entertainment on their Twitter handle by sharing two official letters today (October 31). The news of Wonho quitting Monsta X comes amid a series of allegations against the singer-songwriter on social media. On October 29 former reality star Jung Da claimed that Wonho is yet to repay his debt.

The letter shared by Starship Entertainment reads,"After a long discussion with Monsta X's member Wonho, we have agreed that it's best to part ways amicably at this point." It adds,"We greatly respect Wonho's decision who wants to make sure the recent chain of events doesn't distract from all the exciting things that are happening for Monsta X now and what lies ahead in the future."

The news of Wonho quitting Monsta X comes amid a series of allegations against the singer-songwriter on social media. Referring to the allegations against the songwriter and singer Wonho, Starship Entertainment added,"hold legal liability for malicious and distorted claims related to this matter." The pop band released their first single "Trespass" in 2015, while they released their single 'Follow' and album 'Follow:Find You' on Monday, October 28.

Hours after Starship entertainment made the announcement, Wonho shared picture of a handwritten letter on Fancafe, a blog platform that many K-pop stars use to interact with their audience. "I have received undeserving blessings and love while promoting as a MONSTA X member," he wrote, as per Soompi's (Korean Entertainment portal) translation. "I sincerely thank you for making precious memories for me. To the members who worked hard with me and stayed with me, I would like to tell them that I'm thankful and that I love them. [I would also like to show them] my apologetic heart."

In the letter, he also spoke about his mistakes he made when he was immature and asked for people to continue supporting Monsta X. "There was a time when I was immature and have made big and small mistakes, but after becoming a trainee and making my debut, I stayed on track and worked hard to avoid being ashamed of myself." He then announced his departure, and apologized to the members of the act and disappointing fans. Wonho even urged people to support Monsta X, he said,"The members have nothing to do with me. I carefully ask that you at least give support and encouragement to the members."

Since the news of Wonho leaving Monsta X surfaced there has been outpour of support on social media which made his trend on Twitter. Following this announcement,Monsta X has postponed a fan sign event in Korea today.