K-pop fans can rejoice as Red Velvet is poised to make its comeback. And it will be sooner than expected -- sometime this month.

In response to some reports, SM Entertainment posted a message on August 7: "Red Velvet is scheduled to make a comeback with a new album in August. Please look forward to it."

The new album will be a part of the "The ReVe Festival" series, of which "The ReVe Festival: Day 1" and title track "Zimzalabim" were released on June 19. During their most-recent comeback showcase, Irene had explained how the "The ReVe Festival" series would be in three parts, each showcasing a different side of the group and would be released within the year.

Red Velvet, South Korean girl group, debuted on August 1, 2014, with the digital single "Happiness" has four group members -- Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy. In March 2015, Yeri was added to the group.

Red Velvet has also made an impact internationally and collaborated with international artists like Ellie Goulding and Diplo. The comeback this month could mean big for the band.