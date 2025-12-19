K-pop Girl Group Apink's Yoon Bo-mi to tie the know with Songwriter Rado in May

Yoon Bo-mi of K-pop girl group Apink will marry her long-time boyfriend, songwriter and producer Rado in 2026, her agency announced on Thursday, December 18.

The 32-year-old singer shared the news in a handwritten letter posted on her fan page, revealing that the wedding is scheduled to take place in May.

In the letter, Yoon said she would be marrying someone "who has been with me for years, sharing life's everyday moments with me through both joyful and challenging times," according to her agency, With Us Entertainment.

Yoon and Rado have been in a relationship since 2017. They reportedly first met while working together on Apink's song Only One, which was featured on the group's 2016 album Pink Revolution. Rado, whose real name is Song Joo-young, later went on to collaborate with various artists in the K-pop industry.

The 41-year-old producer is known for writing and producing a number of hit songs, including Gotta Go by Chung Ha, Like Ooh-Ahh by Twice and Bad Girl Good Girl by Miss A. He has also produced music for the girl group Stayc, further establishing his reputation as a leading hitmaker.

Apink debuted in April 2011 and has remained active in the industry for more than a decade. The group is set to release its 11th extended play, RE: Love, on January 5 to commemorate its 15th anniversary.