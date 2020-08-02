Serie A champions Juventus faced their first defeat home league for more than two years when they ended the season after losing 3-1 against AS Roma on Saturday.

The Turin-based side were last beaten at their home ground in a Seria A fixture by Napoli in April 2018, have suffered defeats in both the matches after winning the title one week ago and finished with 83 points, one ahead of Inter Milan.

Juventus Suffer Defeat Against Roma

Juventus, who host Olympique Lyonnais in a Champions League round of 16, second leg on Friday, rested several regulars including Cristiano Ronaldo but went ahead with a Gonzalo Higuain goal in the fifth minute.

Nikola Kalinic headed Roma level and Diego Perotti put the visitors ahead from a penalty before halftime. Perotti added the third in the 52nd minute following a dazzling run by Nicolo Zaniolo.

