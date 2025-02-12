Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

A struggling Juventus will lock horns with PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League, with both sides looking to gain an edge before the second leg. This season, Juventus has shown the football world that a strong defense alone isn't enough for success as they prepare to host PSV Eindhoven.

While the Bianconeri have been one of the top defensive teams in both the UEFA Champions League and Serie A, their standings in each competition tell a different story, revealing the importance of a potent attacking force. In the Champions League, Juventus ended the group stage with a disappointing home defeat to Benfica, which left them in the 20th place.

Juventus Need to Reinvent Themselves

As a result, they now have to compete in a two-legged playoff. However, their recent improvement in league form may help them in the future.

After losing their unbeaten record in Serie A to Napoli and then falling to Benfica, Juventus bounced back with wins over Empoli and Como, with winter signing Randal Kolo Muani playing a key role. Thiago Motta is eager for his team to join the Champions League elite, making it crucial for Juventus to secure a strong lead in the first leg of the playoffs.

On the other hand, PSV Eindhoven has faced some domestic pressure after a 1-1 draw with Willem II, allowing a resurgent Ajax to potentially take the top spot in the league if they win their two games in hand.

Peter Bosz will be keen to ensure that domestic league concerns do not impact PSV Eindhoven's performance in the Champions League. This is not their first visit to Turin this season, as they earlier faced Juventus in the league phase, where the Italian side secured a 3-1 win.

Bosz will be determined to avoid a repeat of that result and will instead aim to replicate PSV's impressive performance against Liverpool on the final matchday of the group stage. The Dutch club pulled off a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Reds, which wasn't enough to place them in the top eight but did secure them a seeded position in the playoff round.

When and Where

The Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be played at Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy, on Tuesday, Feb 11. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Feb 12).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.