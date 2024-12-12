Juventus vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Juventus is set to face Manchester City at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, aiming to bounce back to form in the UEFA Champions League. The Italian side has struggled recently, failing to secure a win in their last three Champions League matches, leaving them 19th in the standings.

Playing at home, the Bianconeri will be eager to turn their fortunes around with a strong performance. On the other hand, Manchester City is also going through a challenging phase in the championship. Pep Guardiola's team has been unable to win their last two Champions League games. The English champions will be determined to reclaim their winning ways in this crucial clash.

Both Them Eyeing Comeback

The Premier League champions go into this match after a draw against Crystal Palace, and it will be intriguing to see if they can boost their morale with a win ahead of the Manchester Derby. With both teams capable of producing strong performances, this promises to be an exciting and closely contested game.

Manchester City have historically found it challenging to get the better of Juventus, making this an opportunity to rectify past struggles.

Juventus will have to cope without several key players, including Andrea Cambiaso, Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal, and Arkadiusz Milik, all sidelined by injuries.

Similarly, Manchester City faces its own injury woes. Rodri is unavailable due to a knee injury, while Oscar Bobb is ruled out with a leg issue. Mateo Kovacic is recovering from a knock, John Stones is dealing with an ankle problem, and Nathan Ake is nursing a thigh injury. Also, Phil Foden is on the mend after an illness, and Manuel Akanji is recovering from a knock.

When and Where

The Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Wednesday, Dec 11. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 28).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.