Justin Verlander, veteran pitcher for Houston Astros said that he will be donating his modified paycheck during the Major League Baseball (MLB) shutdown due to the coronavirus to several organisations that are providing aid during the outbreak. He took to Instagram to make the announcement on Saturday along with his wife, model and actress Kate Upton.

Was scheduled to make $33 million this season

"Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home," Verlander wrote on his post. "As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization."

MLB players are receiving up-front pay while baseball is on hiatus. Verlander is scheduled to receive $286,500 over the course of 60 days, with players obligated to pay back the up-front sum if the season is played. The 37-year old was scheduled to make $33 million this season.

Urging people to stay home to flatten the curve

"We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand," Verlander wrote.

Verlander was the American League's Cy Young Award winner in 2019, after he finished with a 21-6 record and a 2.58 ERA over 34 starts. He pitched a league-best 223 innings for the Astros. The two-time Cy Young Award winner and 2011 AL MVP is 225-129 over 453 starts during a 15-year career with the Detroit Tigers and Astros.

(With inputs from agencies)