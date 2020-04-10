Grammy award winner Justin Timberlake seems to be controversy's favourite child. Months after the actor threatened his marriage with Jessica Biel, after getting uncomfortably close in public with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, the actor is back in the soup with his parenting remark during coronavirus lockdown.

Presently in Montana under quarantine, the Friends with Benefits star shares a five-year-old son, Silas with his wife.

Justin Timberlake finds round the clock parenting inhuman

The 39-year-old star who issued a public apology to his wife after the Wainwright controversy recently celebrated his son's fifth birthday at home in Montana. Biel had posted a birthday message of her Instagram page: "This little man is 5 today! We're at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy," she captioned the picture with her son.

However, things took an ugly turn for Timberlake when he said that 24-hour parenting was 'not human'. During an interview on the "The Morning Mash Up" show on SiriusXM, the actor discussed routine during the lockdown. "We're mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human," quipped Timberlake adding, "I can see it. He gets a look like this. My son looks at me like this. And I'm like, 'All right, cool, let's take a 20. All right, I got you."

Speaking about their decision to self-isolate themselves at their home in Montana, Timberlake said: 'We thought the best way to kinda do our part...we have a place in Montana and so we came up here. We feel very lucky and kind of blessed... We're in a place where, they're pretty socially distant here anyway, where our place it. Just being able to kind of walk out into your driveway, maybe go for a little hike.'

Social media users see red in Timberlake's parenting comment

Timberlake's '24-hour parenting is not human' might have been said in a lighter vein, but the social media users certainly didn't find any pun in the same. The comment due to ire of a lot of social media users who were quick to point out at the luxurious quarantine of Timberlake and also the fact that he has to deal with only one kid.

"Hey @jtimberlake, cry me a fucking river about how you're stuck in a mansion and "24-hour parenting isn't human." While I'm working as a nurse, trying to spend time with my kids but hoping I don't contract this awful virus to spread to my family; you enjoy your life of leisure," wrote one user.

"@jtimberlakesaid "24-hour parenting is just not human" Obviously this isn't a real man, real men don't bitch about real life responsibilities that only when things don't go there way that's when you hear the tears forming lol try staying home with 3 kids for 12 years. #GrowUp" tweeted another.

"Loving these celebrities being tone deaf af. Justin Timberlake said "24-hour parenting is just not human" and my eyes have rolled into the back of my head," said a user.