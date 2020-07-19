Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have once again embraced parenthood earlier this week. The couple has welcomed their second child as Biel gave birth to a new baby boy. According to reports, Biel is now recovering with her husband Timberlake with who she has another 5-year-old son named Silas.

Biel's mother Kimberley is also with the family to welcome the newborn. Biel and Timberlake have not been clicked by paparazzi together since March and they have managed to keep their pregnancy a top-secret until birth. Timberlake on his official Instagram handle posted a picture of Biel on March 25 which shows her standing in a snowy, mountainous valley. The celebrity couple is thought to be staying at their Montana home.

Alisha Wainwright scandal

As per reports, Timberlake and Biel were going through hard times to stabilize their marriage after the Alisha Wainwright scandal. Both did everything to save their crumbling marriage after infidelity allegations on Timberlake for uncomfortably getting close to his Plamer Co-star Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake and Alisha were seen holding hands while filming for the NFL movie Palmer last year. The pictures even went viral on social media creating a huge controversy.

However, two weeks after the incident, Timberlake publicly apologized to his wife and family. The actor in his apology letter to Biel on his official Instagram handle admitted to drinking too much alcohol which led to that unintended incident. He wrote, "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."

He further said that he is sorry for putting his wife and family through such an embarrassing situation and that he is focused on being the best husband and father he could be. The 39-year-old singer-songwriter Timberlake and Biel are together for over 11 years. Both had met in a birthday party Timberlake threw for one of his friends after which they started dating.