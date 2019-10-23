There's no bad blood between exes Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston. Even though the couple parted ways nearly two years ago, the Lady and The Tramp star admits that he's "so proud" of his ex-wife for making a record-breaking debut on Instagram.

The Leftovers alum recently sat down for an interview, where he revealed that he had no clue that the Friends star was going to be joining the social media platform. "She has sworn she was not gonna do it, and then she did it," he said in the interview. "I'm so proud of her — I thought it was so great."

The 48-year-old actor also seemed to be quite excited about what the future holds for his ex and her Instagram career. "The world's about to learn what a hilarious woman she is if they don't already," he said. "She's gonna be good at this."

Aniston made the decision to join Instagram on October 15th, and for her first post, the Murder Mystery actress shared a photo of herself with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," she captioned the photo, which currently has more than 14 million likes. "HI INSTAGRAM."

After Aniston's post went viral all over social media, the very next day, Guinness World Records announced that the Morning Show actress had broken the record for fastest time to reach 1 million followers, with a time of 5 hours and 16 minutes.

Theroux, who was the first person to spot the picture and comment on it with a "woot woot ❤️ #first." message, further revealed during one of his recent interviews that even though he had no prior knowledge about Aniston joining the 'gram, he knew that the actress "had to do it in her own time."

Revealing a bit more about his "first comment" on Aniston's post, Theroux said, "It was actually a joke that I was 'first,'" adding: "I wrote 'first' because I was, like, the 40 trillionth billionth to comment, and I think she had only been on for a couple of hours."

Opening up about her reasons to join Instagram, Aniston revealed in an interview, "You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there," further adding, "[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often."