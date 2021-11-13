Justin Sun made his debut at SFF2021, introducing "infinite chain connectivity" in the Web 3.0 era

There's been news about Justin Sun over the past few days, but most of it has only been heard, not seen. First, he inconspicuously announced on Twitter that he's "investing $1,111,111,111 in building the TRON ecosystem," and then he announced BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) in an open letter, which may be a major milestone for his dream of "infinite chain connectivity."

The most recent appearance was at the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) 2021, which just ended on 12 November; Justin Sun once again brought TRON to the stage. As a sponsor of this conference, he gave a speech calling himself the Game Changer of Web 3.0, which got the attendees thinking.

In his 40-minute speech, which was not too long, Justin Sun repeatedly emphasized the charm of Web 3.0 while pointing out the global problems that hinder its development. "At present, although the concept of Web3.0 is not unheard of, it is limited to the spread of the concept and has not yet fully realized its advantages. Especially in the field of inclusive finance, the reason is that the development of infrastructure seems to be lagging behind and there is no appropriate application"

TRON is a major proponent of Web 3.0.

Asking questions has never been Justin Sun's way. With the global financial elites committed to Web 3.0 gathered at this financial event, he felt it was imperative to make points of view in order to truly solve the problem. Justin Sun gave everyone an introduction to the whole ecology of TRON and what it has been doing for the last two months.

As one of the three major public chains in the world, TRON has 60 million users since its inception in 2017. With the continuous improvement of the TRON ecosystem, coupled with the blessings of tokens, DeFi, NFT, and GameFi, the TRON ecosystem has long become a self-flourishing and circulating chain.

Although Justin Sun did not address the specific application cases of TRON in Web 3.0 in his speech, everyone was well aware that decentralized infrastructure is the key to rapidly improving Web 3.0; and TRON is the leader of the public chain, laid a solid foundation for Web 3.0. Of course, the most important factor is the low GAS fee and the efficient bandwidth channel that meets the standards of inclusive finance.

Today, there are $50 billion in chain assets and more than $10 billion decentralized financial locks, all autonomously formed by decentralized organizations, and the amount transacted in one day is equivalent to five times PayPal, which continues to provide confidence and new ideas for the development of Web 3.0 to those present.

BTTC will be dedicated to solving global financial problems

On the other hand, the main motivation for Justin Sun to be on stage at SFF 2021 to explain his vision of Web 3.0 is the BTTC he just launched. As we all know, the current global financial landscape is still in a state of mutual struggle, despite the arrival of Blockchain, which solves some of the problems of centralization and inefficiency, technical barriers exist between different chains and heterogeneous chains are not interoperable. The emergence of BTTC offers a new solution to this situation.

The full name of BTTC is BitTorrent Chain and it is the first heterogeneous cross-chain protocol that extends interoperability in the global blockchain industry. It can be easily understood as unlimited transfers from all chains connected to BTTC and provides extension methods for large global chains. It breaks through the technical barriers of lack of interoperability between heterogeneous chains and finally realizes "infinite chain connectivity".

Looking at the past, Justin Sun has rarely publicly attended similar summits in the past two years. Because he has long since shed the image of running errands and driving up the price of cryptocurrencies, the only reason that compels him to be back on stage now is to preach Web3.0 to lead global financial reform.

Eclectic as he is, Justin Sun has always seen himself as a challenger. In the face of a rapidly changing world, he simply wants to propose solutions that benefit all global development. This time he was at the SFF2021 summit, whether he was facing investment giant Temasek or tech whale PayPal, Microsoft, or traditional financial giants HSBC and Bank of China. He still spoke methodically about the backwardness of world banking and the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). He advocated the vision of opening a new era of infinite connectivity and called for like-minded financial elites to collaborate and participate.