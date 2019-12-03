Justin Hartley's estranged wife Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to post a cryptic message with her followers, just two weeks after news of their divorce broke out.

"It's hard to watch people change right in front you," the post, which featured a Nishan Panwar quote, read. "But it's even harder remembering who they used to be."

While the 38-year-old actress didn't mention the split directly, several of her followers interpreted that she was referring to her breakup and in a way this was her breaking her silence.

This was the first post Stause shared since Hartley filed for divorce on Nov. 22. The "This Is Us" actor, 42, filed the paperwork in Los Angeles ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court online docket. The divorce is listed as "dissolution without minor children." The actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Hartley and Stause dated for four years before getting married in October 2017. Justin was previously married to Lindsay Hartley, with whom he shares a daughter named Isabella Hartley. In September, Hartley told Us Weekly that the key to co-parenting with his ex-wife is "communication and an understanding of where everyone's coming from and realizing that it's hard."