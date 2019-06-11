Justin Bieber challenged Top Gun movie star Tom Cruise to join him in the UFC fight. Fans are now wondering how Katie Holmes' former husband will react to this after one of his agents will tell him that "Sorry" singer has apparently challenged him for a fight.

Earlier on Sunday, Justin Bieber's tweet about Tom Cruise created a whirlwind which astonished every one. In his tweet, Bieber openly challenged Cruise in the UFC octagon.

"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon." The 25-year-old Justin Bieber wrote on his Twitter account. "Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?"

Bieber's tweet instantly became viral and as of this writing, it was over 32k retweets and over 150k likes. Several fans started posting memes about Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber's UFC fight and even called out that Bieber does not stand a chance against a man who has been entertaining the entire world from the last three decades.

If this was not it then former UFC champion Conor McGregor also got involved all of this. Conor went on to tweet that if Mission: Impossible movie star is "man enough" to accept Bieber's challenge then his sports and entertainment company will host the entire bout.

So, now the big question is — Will Top Gun movie star Tom Cruise accepts Justin Bieber's UFC fight challenge? Well, for the starters, Cruise stays away from all such news and meme world. The last tweet which Tom Cruise let out was back in January and that too was related to the release of next two Mission Impossible movies. Secondly, several fans think that Tom Cruise will take Justin Bieber's challenge with humour and won't even react to it until and unless someone asks him about this in any future interviews.

Lastly, Tom Cruise is a busy man as he is involved with several projects at this moment. The Maverick movie star has several awaited movies lined up to get a release in the years to come and fans assume that he will let this one slide as his movies are much more important to him.