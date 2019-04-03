Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber posted a random picture of a sonogram on his Instagram, without a caption. Several of his fans assumed that his wife Hailey Baldwin is finally pregnant but it was quickly revealed that Justin made an April Fool's joke.

Justin Bieber surely knows how to tease his millions of followers. The acclaimed singer recently posted a sonogram picture on his Instagram that led many to believe that Hailey Baldwin is finally pregnant. Fans started to comment like, "I HATE YOU YOU MADE ME AN HEART ATTACK," and "whaaatttt nooo waayyy???"

Even Hailey Baldwin commented on the pic and wrote, "very funny."

If that was not enough, Justin posted pictures of Hailey Baldwin where she is seen lying in a hospital ward and her hospital gown is revealing her flat stomach. From the pictures, it looks like she is undergoing sonography test as she is pregnant. There are several speculations that Justin wishes to be a father but as of now, their reps have not commented on the same.

In other news, Justin Bieber was recently slammed for using Diddy's Kim Porter picture to promote his clothing line. The "Sorry" singer was called disrespectful for posting a throwback picture of Sean Diddy Combs and the late Kim Porter to promote his clothing line, Drew House. In the caption, Justin wrote:

"@drewhouse #diddyfordrewhouse @diddy KP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR THE STUNNING WOMAN YOU WERE INSIDE AND OUT.."

The snap was uploaded by Diddy on his Instagram with the caption, "This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers."

Following which, Justin Bieber's fans openly criticized the singer for using his new clothing line in a tribute message. Fans added that Diddy was mourning for his girlfriend in his post and it was wrong of Justin to plug his clothing line in between. However, Justin responded in the comment section where he stated that he did not know Diddy was mourning his girlfriend and added that his outfit happens to be identical to his clothing line.

Thereâ€™s always gonna be people offended, thereâ€™s also people who donâ€™t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS. I didnâ€™t at all mean to be insensitive to people who canâ€™t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly donâ€™t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. itâ€™s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. You sometimes just donâ€™t know what will hurt someoneâ€™s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but itâ€™s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice. #prankster #dennisthemenace #sorry #truly

