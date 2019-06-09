Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are technically husband and wife as they both have already married in an NYC courthouse. The couple, however, intended to get married in front of friends and family and as per reports, we might get to see Justin and Hailey's wedding pictures soon as they are planning to throw the extravagant wedding party somewhere in September 2019.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shocked their millions of fans when last September when they secretly got married after a couple of months of dating. Many considered it as a hasty decision but as this one year has turned out, Justin and Hailey are perfect for each. They both have supported each other in every thick and thin, it won't be wrong to say that Hailey is a perfect match for Justin.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been planning a second wedding ceremony for a very long time. Earlier they wanted to throw a grand party right before the Canadian pop singer's 25th birthday. But as we all know, the "Sorry" singer is currently facing some health issues and that is why they decided to hold on to the wedding ceremony. But fans will soon get to see Justin Bieber in his black tux waiting for Hailey Baldwin as she will walk down the aisle.

As per the latest report, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly planning a large wedding around the same time as their first wedding anniversary. The next event would serve as a celebration for their family and friends. Their first anniversary is on September 13, so as per reports, they might be celebrating with family and friends around the same time only.

Reportedly, the acclaimed model is working closely with a wedding planner and they all are pretty excited for the upcoming nuptials. The insider revealed that the "Never Say Never" singer began seeking treatment for depression in February and continues to focus on his health only but as of now, he is doing fine.

"He keeps getting treatments and working on maintaining good mental health," the source adds via People. "He is producing music but taking things slowly. He is learning how to manage his life better just in general."

Well, fans from around the world are pretty excited to see how Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will throw their grand wedding party. We are sure their wedding guest list will include several of their A-list celebrity friends. It should be noted that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's reps are yet to comment on the second wedding date. It may change for some unforeseen reasons.