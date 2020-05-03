Pop stars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande will be soon dropping their duet song "Stuck with U". The proceeds from streams and sales of the song will help the children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song will be released on May 8, and the net proceeds will be donated to First Responders Children's Foundation, to fund grants and scholarships for the children.

Will be released over the course of the year

It is the first of a compilation of singles benefitting charitable organisations from the singers' manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects that will be released over the course of the year, reports billboard.com.

"I'm so excited to announce that my friend Justin Bieber and I have partnered with SB Projects and First Responders Children's Foundation on this little project here," said Grande.

"We're very excited about this for so many reasons. We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do. We've had a really great time working on this and we're so excited for you to hear it."

Aimed at showing gratitude

Bieber shared: "More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day. It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families."

Braun said the project is aimed at showing gratitude to the men and women on the front lines who are working to keep people safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They are the everyday heroes and now more than ever they and their families deserve our support," said Braun. Grande and Bieber previously teamed up for "What do you mean (Remix)" in 2015.