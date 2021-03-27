Justin Bieber Accuses Paparazzi of Clicking Pictures Under His Wife Hailey's Skirt

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey stepped out for a dinner date at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, California, and a group of paparazzi swarmed the couple as they walked towards the dining.

After having a good time sipping cocktails and grubbing on an array of delectable delicacies, Justin and Hailey stepped out of the restaurant and the same group of photographers began clicking snaps and the singer seemed not to be happy with it and made a mean face towards the paparazzi.

As the two were walking towards their private bus, Hailey was the first to step inside followed by Justin and just when the automatic door began to close, the 27-year-old singer turned around as the door opened up again and stepped down from the bus and confronted the photographers.

Though Justin seemed calm his anger seemed to have been boiling underneath his skin and asked the paparazzi, "Are you guys shooting underneath her skirt?"

The photographers denied clicking pictures of Hailey under her skirt and in their defense said one cameraman, "Oh my god, please, Justin," while the other said, "Why would someone shoot under her skirt?" For which Justin replied, "That's the question, right?" And a photographer who stood next to him said, "why would we do that?"

That is when the singer turned around and headed towards the bus and a cameraman followed him asking him to check his camera if he doesn't believe him. "Come on bro look at the videos...Hey bro, I hope you have a good night, man. Bro, bro, bro, no one would do that, brother."

Entertainment outlet E! quoted a source saying that not a single photographer clicked any snap of Hailey's under skirt and maintained their decorum throughout. The source stated that though the paparazzi had to bend and go underneath a barrier to click their pictures, none of them took snaps of Hailey's underskirt.

Just a few days before their night out, Justin and Hailey went on a vacation to the exotic Turks and Caicos Islands, which boasts of its coral beauty and the couple stayed at a beachfront villa with a spectacular view.